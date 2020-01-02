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Obama And Netflix Push Racist Propaganda To Divide And Conquer America
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100 views • January 02, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how Chelsea Handler's new Netflix show is designed to divide and conquer American from within, using our own entertainment to brainwash the population against itself.
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