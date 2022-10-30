CHOLESTEROL and Truth Health Dr Joel Wallach LIVE CHAT 10/26/22 https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/ (800) 212-2613 CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563 #diabetes #health #drwallach https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0 If you aren't gluten free, are you waiting to be set free? GOOD FOODS, BAD FOODS AND THE GLUTEN-FREE DIET Did Dr. Wallach suggest that you go on a Gluten-Free Diet? Here is the quick test that Dr. Wallach would ask to determine if you are gluten intolerant: Do you have any bowel problems (irritable bowel syndrome, diverticulitis, celiac disease, constant constipation or diarrhea, etc?) Did you have asthma as a child? Do you currently have lung problems including chronic bronchitis?Do you have any skin problems like eczema, psoriasis, constant rash, rosacea, etc? Have you had your appendix out?If you said yes to one or more of these, then you are gluten intolerant. The Mayo Clinic estimated that one-third or more of our population is gluten intolerant. Gluten-Free Diet: You should avoid anything that contains wheat, barley, rye or oats. IF IT HAS WHEAT, BARLEY, RYE OR OATS IN IT DON’T EAT IT! You’ll have to read labels to be sure if any of these are contained. When attending Restaurants ask to be sure that the foods you are ordering do not contain any gluten, You can eat from the Good foods list. Enjoy! 92 million people are diagnosed with Diabetes...why not pay yourself to live instead of draining the medical insurance companies to cheat with drinks and sweets?

