Remembrace day Canada/USA relations

Remebering the wars and Canadian History, How Canada' military has stood for peace and rightiousness, while preserving the security of the Nation
Our history and who we are is worth preserving and restoring to its ideal as a nation and a dominion under the Heavenly Father, Son and Holy Spirit.