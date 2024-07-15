BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part 7 Sights- Mini 14
AmbGun
51 views • 9 months ago

AmbGun Mini 14 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14


Part 1 Canvas GI Sling - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/Zrg3MfUOlnM?feature=share


Part 2 Length of Pull - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/EsI5tzRQQCs


Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/aiEuS_OJjag


Part 4 Safety - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/7gyxZbWqV18


Part 5 Trigger - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/bo3FmZZAyjw


Part 6 Piston Driven Action - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/6DaKLgpF_WE


Part 7 Sights - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/7xJgxL-O4Do?feature=share


Part 8 Social Credit Score - Mini 14

https://youtube.com/shorts/ZBlfMy61Cxs


Part 9 Field Accuracy - Mini 14

Coming soon



Replaced the somewhat adequate Ruger rear sight with Tech Sights’ MINI200 . Better adjustments. Smaller aperture. About ½” more sight radius. (wish it added another inch and 1/)


Shooting 10 MOA low with the peep at max elevation, contacted Ruger support. Spoke with an interesting technician who recommended that if it's grouping well to just\ file down the front sight…he offered to do it for me and check out everything else for a refresh if I wanted to send it in.


I didn’t. So I did some BubbaSmithing. Measured where my sight was, where I wanted it to be, and knowing minute of angle change per ½ turn, I made a crude calculation as to how much I needed to remove from the front sight


I hand Filed the front sight down by 50 thousandth of an inch


ReSet the peep in the middle of its elevation adjustment.


Went to zero…spot on. No changes needed. Three shots cleanly in a 1” square at 25 meters. Iron sights, in the field prone, 4MOA gets it done. The clueless keyboard warriors will cry “muh 1 moa”. Yeah, whatever. Next field accuracy…offhand, sitting/squatting, and prone.

Keywords
tech sightsmini fourteenpeepfront sight
