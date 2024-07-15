© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AmbGun Mini 14 page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14
Part 1 Canvas GI Sling - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/Zrg3MfUOlnM?feature=share
Part 2 Length of Pull - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/EsI5tzRQQCs
Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/aiEuS_OJjag
Part 4 Safety - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/7gyxZbWqV18
Part 5 Trigger - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/bo3FmZZAyjw
Part 6 Piston Driven Action - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/6DaKLgpF_WE
Part 7 Sights - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/7xJgxL-O4Do?feature=share
Part 8 Social Credit Score - Mini 14
https://youtube.com/shorts/ZBlfMy61Cxs
Part 9 Field Accuracy - Mini 14
Coming soon
Replaced the somewhat adequate Ruger rear sight with Tech Sights’ MINI200 . Better adjustments. Smaller aperture. About ½” more sight radius. (wish it added another inch and 1/)
Shooting 10 MOA low with the peep at max elevation, contacted Ruger support. Spoke with an interesting technician who recommended that if it's grouping well to just\ file down the front sight…he offered to do it for me and check out everything else for a refresh if I wanted to send it in.
I didn’t. So I did some BubbaSmithing. Measured where my sight was, where I wanted it to be, and knowing minute of angle change per ½ turn, I made a crude calculation as to how much I needed to remove from the front sight
I hand Filed the front sight down by 50 thousandth of an inch
ReSet the peep in the middle of its elevation adjustment.
Went to zero…spot on. No changes needed. Three shots cleanly in a 1” square at 25 meters. Iron sights, in the field prone, 4MOA gets it done. The clueless keyboard warriors will cry “muh 1 moa”. Yeah, whatever. Next field accuracy…offhand, sitting/squatting, and prone.