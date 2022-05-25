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Monkey Pox in Wuhan Lab?!? | Unrestricted Truths
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51 views • May 25, 2022
BREAKING NEWS!
Wuhan labs were discovered to have been working with Monkey Pox virus after their fiasco with the first pandemic.
This could very well be the next big pandemic made to force people into quarantine and allow the democrats to use mail-in ballots during midterms!
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3MLBizI
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Wuhan labs were discovered to have been working with Monkey Pox virus after their fiasco with the first pandemic.
This could very well be the next big pandemic made to force people into quarantine and allow the democrats to use mail-in ballots during midterms!
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://bit.ly/3MLBizI
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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