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Embosing hydaulic press for aluminium sheets. Our model PRH 2000 WEDGE
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13 views • November 09, 2020
Embosing hydaulic press for aluminium sheets destined in the aluminium panels doors further manufacturing.
Specially designed to emboss aluminium sheets of up to 2 mm thick and flat dimensions 2100 x 1000 mm
Specially designed to emboss aluminium sheets of up to 2 mm thick and flat dimensions 2100 x 1000 mm
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