Deceit in Design of Giza

A masterful design was employed in the layout of the Giza Complex directing attention away from the true structure of import, the Great Pyramid of Giza. This was done for an important cause.





Jason's Books

https://archaixstore.com/collections/jasons-books





Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership





Houston MeetUps are always great and hope to see you there. Tickets- https://archaix.ticketspice.com/archaix-meetups





Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership





Archaix website- https://archaix.com/





CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart





Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books





Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason





Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts





ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy





Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources





Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138





MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378





🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍

https://streamyard.com/





Shared from and subscribe to:

Archaix

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138/videos