Deceit in Design of Giza
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
22 views • 24 hours ago

A masterful design was employed in the layout of the Giza Complex directing attention away from the true structure of import, the Great Pyramid of Giza. This was done for an important cause.


Jason's Books

https://archaixstore.com/collections/jasons-books


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


Houston MeetUps are always great and hope to see you there. Tickets- https://archaix.ticketspice.com/archaix-meetups


Archaix Underground - copy and paste into an internet browser to subscribe($5.52 /month) and set up your account, and then download the app if you want to use it. https://archaix-underground.circle.so/checkout/archaix-underground-membership


Archaix website- https://archaix.com/


CHRONICON: downloadable Chronicon, 1055 pages of world history and future now with about 380 charts. Link- https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix for KIDS- 1048 pages of Nursery Rhymes & Children’s Tales [14 Collections from Old Books] ready. $9.66. https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/checkout/cart


Archaix Store- https://archaixstore.com t-shirts, mugs, stickers, drives, books


Archaix Books- https://archaix.com/books all authored by Jason


Archaix Chart downloads- https://archaix.com/charts


ACADEMY- https://archaix.com/academy


Archaix Resources- https://archaix.com/resources


Archaix X (Twitter) https://x.com/archaix138


MAIL Archaix/ Jason at: PO Box 493 Willis, TX 77378


Shared from and subscribe to:

Archaix

https://www.youtube.com/@Archaix138/videos

