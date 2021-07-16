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Perception Story - Part II
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30 views • July 16, 2021
What happened to us? What caused us to go wrong? Were humans made with a flaw? Or could it be that something else has gone wrong?
This video describes how a well documented yet rather unknown comet literally pummeled our planet about 12,800 years ago and changed life on Earth forever.
Credits are listed at the end of the video.
This video describes how a well documented yet rather unknown comet literally pummeled our planet about 12,800 years ago and changed life on Earth forever.
Credits are listed at the end of the video.
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