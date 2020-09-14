© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wednesday War Room - Making Connections #05 - Then There Were Nine (part two)
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • September 14, 2020
The largest gathering so far in our quest to build a community. With tyranny on the rise globally, we need to build a sense of belonging in a close-knit group of likeminded people who have each others' backs.
For anyone listening to this, I implore you to do the same & build your own community... Seek each other out on social media while there is still time, meet together, eat together, & do it as regularly as possible.
For anyone listening to this, I implore you to do the same & build your own community... Seek each other out on social media while there is still time, meet together, eat together, & do it as regularly as possible.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.