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VAXOPALYPSE KNOWN - SPLIT SECOND SCREEN SHOT REVEALS LEAKED FDA DATA OF KNOWN COVID VACCINE SIDE EFFECTS
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461 views • August 03, 2021
In the briefest of moments on an FDA Zoom call, the agent accidentally shows the known Covid side effects in the briefest of split-second moments! Conclusion? They knew well in advance of the poisonous effects!
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