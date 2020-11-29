Watch this ENTIRE video

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The Associated Press reports that the DOJ recently amended execution protocols to allow federal death sentence penalties to be carried out by methods other than lethal injection, including by poison gas and by firing squad.
Read More:
DOJ rule change makes possible the carrying out of federal executions by firing squad, poison gas, and more :
https://ussanews.com/News1/2020/11/28/doj-rule-change-makes-possible-the-carrying-out-of-federal-executions-by-firing-squad-poison-gas-and-more/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=b03ac44fe5644274a720066e8a1c90b5106b5e45-1606609364-0-Af2z1PnxGcItmCDM8HSWc2ViqeR8KZ_nyY_yw8Gs0segYSIs3-QIC3tnom786D4tgeuYVFJV6iK-dVt8agVkpTzvuDe113UG0hZwHAcKsOCaCoY-rSUQZoZCSsPtqMp62usFQ2ljPbB6pBY-1eXwb_PClipNnni0MmsK3TkaUnNfFJJiv9r0539yc6x1L25JORphbffuJvJ-foXvto6nAUQ181EPz2Fgp8zP2bE2k5SpXmfJu5Z2UP634PK98NKLqjrrDtluAVDEilKlcg13lgKn32muH3mMKMA8G5tZgZ7PvK-pDVycGsRY9E2c-FFsO7hRhBgrHQFyWEnUV6JuEWxZacKjC3ZyKIKVBJCWPjDRrMuWp4g3Kik8CTvmCEDY4ED8RhZVyBmbacfT4c1WR3fI3CxNd49TftT7QFVDFXlTOtDSqhHJzfVGE7C4-5zy3WPIwfy4cEynpSBi2_m0jlg
Bleak Narratives https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1Z8Z_FbP3k
Bleak Narratives back up https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkw4r7Qn68bxUIzsTQdvdA
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iq5fQNpe6BU
Cyber Dissident