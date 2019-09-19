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Global Warming Hoax based on Propaganda not Evidence
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54 views • September 19, 2019
Global Warming Hoax based on Propaganda not Evidence
78% Nitrogen , 21% Oxygen, 1%Argon, .04% Carbon Dioxide
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
High Fructose Corn Syrup is a REAL threat to Human Health.
If Global warming were a REAL threat to
the Earth, and life Liberals would try to ban
Carbonated Drinks (Sodas) that put
Carbon Dioxide into the Atmosphere.
Pepsi and Coke would fight the global warming propaganda and destroy the
Lie. Next the Liberals would try to ban
the Sun because it causes Global Warming.
How long will logic and reason be put in the back seat to tolerate stupidity?
78% Nitrogen , 21% Oxygen, 1%Argon, .04% Carbon Dioxide
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
High Fructose Corn Syrup is a REAL threat to Human Health.
If Global warming were a REAL threat to
the Earth, and life Liberals would try to ban
Carbonated Drinks (Sodas) that put
Carbon Dioxide into the Atmosphere.
Pepsi and Coke would fight the global warming propaganda and destroy the
Lie. Next the Liberals would try to ban
the Sun because it causes Global Warming.
How long will logic and reason be put in the back seat to tolerate stupidity?
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