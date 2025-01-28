© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The SATISFYING Downfall of Ben Shapiro
Here I expose Ben Shapiro's hypocrisy, lack of journalistic integrity, lack of humanity, his genocidal tendencies, his fragile ego, his insecurities, his little man complex, his hatred for America, his hatred for Christianity and Christians in general and I will prove that his allegiances stand only to Israel, Netenyahu and Mossad (the intelligence agency he is likely an informant to).
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdPmQvrB1Ot5LBkBQ_eazPw?sub_confirmation=1
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_TCnjFaGyps
OXYMORON REF 30 SECONDS IN!!! WE'RE SO BACK BOYS!