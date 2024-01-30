The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 266 - Foundation!

Recently I have sensed an urgency to talk about FOUNDATIONS and what they mean for a disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ. This principle is far more important than many might believe. There are more than 60 scriptures in the Bible talking about Foundations. When God keeps talking about something we had better pay attention to what he is saying. In this video, I’m going to attempt to illustrate what God is talking about in the spiritual and demonstrate what that means in the natural. There is always the Spiritual and the Natural shadowing each other. We learn about God first by looking at the natural world. Today everyone is doing the opposite and worshipping Nature but for the believer, Nature REVEALS GOD and reflects his wonderful handiwork. When we study the Earth we see that God first built a foundation upon which the Earth sits. The Bible describes this Foundation as pillars. The topographically differentiated Earth plane sits on this Foundation of pillars, which hangs on NOTHING. The Bible says so in Job. This is accepted by Faith simply because God said so. In the same way as the natural creation sits on a foundation so do buildings constructed by men. This applies as well to human lives. The Foundation is essential to create STRENGTH and STABILITY for the building constructed upon it. This is a fundamental principle of engineering. It is clear that buildings built following sound engineering principles in the past have survived the longest. We can see this in all the temples and monuments built to pagan gods worldwide including many pyramids in most parts of the world. Archeology has unearthed and brought to life many ancient structures on all continents, some of which were built in antediluvian times by the Nephilim giants. The structures that survived many disasters best had strong foundations. We also, as God’s people need strong Foundations so that the building of our life will stand the tests and trials of this world.

IN THE NATURAL ALL BUILT STRUCTURES NEED A STRONG FOUNDATION!

THE SAME PRINCIPAL APPLIES TO PEOPLE IN THE SPIRITUAL!

A HUMAN LIFE WITHOUT A STRONG FOUNDATION WILL ULTIMATELY COLLAPSE!