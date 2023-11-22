Create New Account
307) Comunicado oficial de autorizada COSMIC (Nov-21,2023)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Créditos ao canal Psinergy. Nov. 21, 2023.

Ml-db-sf : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.23E5FEB3-8B9E-46F3-9C35-5F48EBA674B4:9


COSMIC é acrónimo de "Control of Secret Material in an International Command": 

— Classified information : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classified_information

— Security clearance : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Security_clearance


Canal Psinergy no Telegram : https://t.me/psinergists


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

nsaotannatododcosmicaurainterfacewbanbiocampoministro de defesadisclosing

