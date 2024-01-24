M CLASS SOLAR FLARES TO HIT EARTH TODAY

G1-class geomagnetic storms for the next 3 days. This is in response to multiple CMEs expelled by the sun, some of them approximately aimed at Earth. Glancing blows could disturb our planet's magnetic field on Jan. 24th, 25th and 26th.

HYPERACTIVE SUNSPOT: The sun is crackling with solar flares, and almost all of them are coming from hyperactive sunspot AR3561. There have been more than a dozen M-class eruptions in the past day and a half:

The profusion of flares since the late hours of Jan. 22nd directly tracks the rapid growth of AR3561, which didn't exist when the week began. It is now a sprawling sunspot group 100,000 km wide with more than 20 dark cores. It has a mixed-polarity magnetic field that makes it naturally prone to frequent eruptions. NOAA forecasters estimate a 75% chance of more M-class flares on Jan. 24th. Make that 100%. We've already observed two. How many will there be when the day is over? Stay tuned. https://spaceweather.com







