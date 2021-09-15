CCP Central Committee & State Council Officially Released plan for Comprehensively Deepening the Reform & Opening Up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone

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On September 6, the CCP Central Committee and the State Council officially released the plan for comprehensively deepening the reform and opening up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone