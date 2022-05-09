© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Mothers Day! Polio Caused by Vaccines! Ukraine and Bio Labs! Supreme Court Doxxed! Bolsheviks!
Follow
3
Share
Report
183 views • May 09, 2022
1. Fox: Karl Rove on protests at Justices homes. https://youtu.be/kfnA1dFNSKo
2. Indiana Sues BLM https://m.theepochtimes.com/indiana-ag-files-lawsuit-against-black-lives-matter-foundation_4436120.html
3. Europe prepping.: https://www.brighteon.com/d8e27558-233c-4b7d-939c-64341f65d36a
4. Leslie Manookian on CDC recommendations!https://rumble.com/v13rw1s-cdc-reinstating-mask-mandate-on-planes-outright-lunacy-leslie-manookian.html
5. Del Bigtree: vaccine caused polio in the rise! https://rumble.com/v13s5yq-vaccine-derived-polio-on-the-rise.html
6. Mike Adams; Biden dumping US munitions to weaken US Forces. https://www.brighteon.com/98df403e-d4b8-42dd-b02e-45ab8594b867
7. Mathew Ehret and Mel K: Bio weapons and mosquitoes. https://youtu.be/zvZh_wfoM9g
8. Durham case adv. Sussman.: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.235638/gov.uscourts.dcd.235638.121.0_1.pdf
9. Florida Immigration Lawsuit v. Biden Can Go Forward, Judge Says https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/florida-immigration-lawsuit-v-biden-can-go-forward-judge-says_4450654.html
10. Propaganda exposed part 4 https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-4/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Indiana Sues BLM https://m.theepochtimes.com/indiana-ag-files-lawsuit-against-black-lives-matter-foundation_4436120.html
3. Europe prepping.: https://www.brighteon.com/d8e27558-233c-4b7d-939c-64341f65d36a
4. Leslie Manookian on CDC recommendations!https://rumble.com/v13rw1s-cdc-reinstating-mask-mandate-on-planes-outright-lunacy-leslie-manookian.html
5. Del Bigtree: vaccine caused polio in the rise! https://rumble.com/v13s5yq-vaccine-derived-polio-on-the-rise.html
6. Mike Adams; Biden dumping US munitions to weaken US Forces. https://www.brighteon.com/98df403e-d4b8-42dd-b02e-45ab8594b867
7. Mathew Ehret and Mel K: Bio weapons and mosquitoes. https://youtu.be/zvZh_wfoM9g
8. Durham case adv. Sussman.: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.235638/gov.uscourts.dcd.235638.121.0_1.pdf
9. Florida Immigration Lawsuit v. Biden Can Go Forward, Judge Says https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/florida-immigration-lawsuit-v-biden-can-go-forward-judge-says_4450654.html
10. Propaganda exposed part 4 https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-4/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.