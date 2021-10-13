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KAISER Part 3 - EXCESSIVE AND UNNECESSARY LINE OF QUESTIONING VIOLATES TITLE VII - Peggy Hall
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92 views • October 13, 2021
Oct 12, 2021
Get our help here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Kaiser needs better legal advice. They continue to violate TITLE VII of the US CIVIL RIGHTS ACT with their bullying and harassment.
Watch KAISER Part 1: https://youtu.be/Uc4VmKSvRmI
Watch KAISER Part 2: https://youtu.be/5cmoeFEBRNo
Want to join us in the fight?
[email protected]
Get our help here:
www.thehealthyamerican.org/religious-exemptions
Kaiser needs better legal advice. They continue to violate TITLE VII of the US CIVIL RIGHTS ACT with their bullying and harassment.
Watch KAISER Part 1: https://youtu.be/Uc4VmKSvRmI
Watch KAISER Part 2: https://youtu.be/5cmoeFEBRNo
Want to join us in the fight?
[email protected]
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