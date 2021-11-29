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Omicron, The Moronic Truth
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210 views • November 29, 2021
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Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster
https://archive.md/soa3N
Africa: Failure to Send More Jabs to Africa Is a 'Huge Mistake'
https://archive.md/u0vFg
South Africa Asks J&J, Pfizer to Stop Sending Vaccines
https://archive.md/LmGef
Pharmaceutical firms work to tweak vaccines against new ‘Omicron’ variant
https://archive.md/N9SEF
Big Pharma unveils its plans for Omicron strain
https://archive.md/htZvf
Novavax testing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant
https://archive.md/jdG79
Moderna plans to produce a booster vaccine shot specifically for the new coronavirus variant Omicron
https://archive.md/FcOCn
COVID-19: New vaccines 'ready in 100 days' if Omicron variant is resistant to current jabs, Pfizer says
https://archive.md/zfTqB
Military police raid plane to arrest couple trying to flee quarantine
https://archive.md/QQxbu
Omicron is an Anagram of Moronic – Which Helps Explain the Government’s Idiotic New Measures to Curb the Spread of the New Virus
https://archive.md/RntT4
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster
https://archive.md/soa3N
Africa: Failure to Send More Jabs to Africa Is a 'Huge Mistake'
https://archive.md/u0vFg
South Africa Asks J&J, Pfizer to Stop Sending Vaccines
https://archive.md/LmGef
Pharmaceutical firms work to tweak vaccines against new ‘Omicron’ variant
https://archive.md/N9SEF
Big Pharma unveils its plans for Omicron strain
https://archive.md/htZvf
Novavax testing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant
https://archive.md/jdG79
Moderna plans to produce a booster vaccine shot specifically for the new coronavirus variant Omicron
https://archive.md/FcOCn
COVID-19: New vaccines 'ready in 100 days' if Omicron variant is resistant to current jabs, Pfizer says
https://archive.md/zfTqB
Military police raid plane to arrest couple trying to flee quarantine
https://archive.md/QQxbu
Omicron is an Anagram of Moronic – Which Helps Explain the Government’s Idiotic New Measures to Curb the Spread of the New Virus
https://archive.md/RntT4
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