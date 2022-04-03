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BBC Going For Peoples Minds, A Total Absence of Any Facts On Russia's Campaign.
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20 views • April 03, 2022
BBC Going For Peoples Minds, A Total Absence of Any Facts On Russia's Campaign.
https://rumble.com/vzj7qb-bbc-going-for-peoples-minds-a-total-absence-of-any-facts-on-russias-campaig.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
BBC stating the Russians are bad, they are incompetent their headline 'What Have Been Russia's Military Mistakes' suggest to the ordinary viewers that the BBC no something about this super power when they produce no evidence to show how. Maps are used and the UK Column news team take a look at the detail.
Sources:
*****************
RT Post: - https://bit.ly/3wmECfh
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/36dHrod
BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3L2RFGU
Mod Map Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uyWLUL
Institute for The Study of War: - https://bit.ly/3tqvZOH
American Enterprise Institute: - https://www.aei.org/
Project For A New American Century: - https://bit.ly/3IroPyc
MoD Propaganda Video: - https://bit.ly/351FIlo
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Study Russia, Ukraine War Maps
https://rumble.com/vzj7qb-bbc-going-for-peoples-minds-a-total-absence-of-any-facts-on-russias-campaig.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
BBC stating the Russians are bad, they are incompetent their headline 'What Have Been Russia's Military Mistakes' suggest to the ordinary viewers that the BBC no something about this super power when they produce no evidence to show how. Maps are used and the UK Column news team take a look at the detail.
Sources:
*****************
RT Post: - https://bit.ly/3wmECfh
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/36dHrod
BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3L2RFGU
Mod Map Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uyWLUL
Institute for The Study of War: - https://bit.ly/3tqvZOH
American Enterprise Institute: - https://www.aei.org/
Project For A New American Century: - https://bit.ly/3IroPyc
MoD Propaganda Video: - https://bit.ly/351FIlo
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Study Russia, Ukraine War Maps
Keywords
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