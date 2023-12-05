MONEY AND MURDER IN HOSPITALS Anthony Fauci protocol They were paid off crazy amounts of hush money

"All within a 6 month timespan I've lost my whole family (except my Mother In Law) over this Anthony Fauci protocol where they poison you with Remdesivir. This video is REAL. I can vouch for it first hand. PLEASE EVERYONE."







"Hospitals have been a big part of this dreadful corruption, I lost my beloved husband after he went in for a choking incident at home, he never came out, even though he recovered from the choking incident before the ambulance arrived. But they insisted he should still go in. Worse still his older sister also went in for the same reason, and she too never came out. Both were put on ventilators."



"They were paid off crazy amounts of hush money...

I met one... first hand!!!!!"







"They are killing MediCare patients via willful negligence after pulling arterial lines to cause bleed out while patients are in surgery recovery, new IV Ketamine protocol for pain causes disassociation and hypertensive crisis or circulatory collapse, and won’t let family stay till patients out of surgery, bogus PCR tests for C-19 aka DNA sampling. I experienced it all at Georgetown Hospital in DC in May. Came out alive by divine intervention only. 100% true story!"

