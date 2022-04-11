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Prepping 101: Do You Have A Mindset To Face The Apocalypse?
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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144 views • April 11, 2022
Do you have a mindset that will get you through what is coming? Are you acting upon it? Are you spiritually prepared to face famine, injuries, drought and attackers? Have you acquired the mental and physical tools you need to sustain yourself and your family? What about your community? Are you close with neighbors? Do you prepare for the future with your community? David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resin joins me to talk about the mindset we need to have if we are going to prepare and face the future, glorify God and, in the process, possibly save many people.

Check out David's website and use promo code SONSOFLIBERTY to save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/

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mindsetpreppingbibleapocalypsepreparednessmentalitytim brownsons of libertysetting brushfiresred state talk radiodavid pruittpruitts tree resin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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