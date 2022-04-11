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Prepping 101: Do You Have A Mindset To Face The Apocalypse?
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144 views • April 11, 2022
Do you have a mindset that will get you through what is coming? Are you acting upon it? Are you spiritually prepared to face famine, injuries, drought and attackers? Have you acquired the mental and physical tools you need to sustain yourself and your family? What about your community? Are you close with neighbors? Do you prepare for the future with your community? David Pruitt of Pruitt's Tree Resin joins me to talk about the mindset we need to have if we are going to prepare and face the future, glorify God and, in the process, possibly save many people.
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Check out David's website and use promo code SONSOFLIBERTY to save $$$: https://themiraclesalve.com/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/prepping-101-do-you-have-a-mindset-to-face-the-apocalypse-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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