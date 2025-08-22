BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NEPHILIM - The Great UFO Deception
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1122 followers
73 views • 1 day ago

NEPHILIM - The Great UFO Deception

-----------------

Genesis 3:15 - "SHE WILL CRUSH THE HEAD OF SATAN"

https://www.brighteon.com/6eb7ff34-2692-454

----------------

Thanks to Papa Tom, LA Marzulli ✅

--------------------

Our Lady is Prefigured in the Bible in Genesis 3:15

https://www.brighteon.com/0d996582-58c7-4bb0-8d6c-b71f0f837a9b

--------------------

 26- And as it came to pass in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man  [Luke 17:26]  27 They did eat and drink, they married wives, and were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark: and the flood came and destroyed them all.  28 Likewise as it came to pass, in the days of Lot: they did eat and drink, they bought and sold, they planted and built.  29 And in the day that Lot went out of Sodom, it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all.  30 Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man shall be revealed.










deceptionnephilimgenesis 6genesis 3the great ufo
