Zero hour in Gaza - The Grayzone live 13th October 2023 (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/G-p2bjA2b4U?si=7W_iN3m9tdoatpYX
Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate cover the latest from Gaza as Israel demands 1.1 million civilians leave the northern area of the besieged enclave in expectation of a regime change war, and US, UK and French ships arrive at the coast.Transcript available on YouTube page
