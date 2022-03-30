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Shocking: Man Survives Remdesivir, Forced to Live with Kidney Failure For Being Unvaxxed
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390 views • March 30, 2022
W.H.O. experts claimed that Remdesivir was not to be used in treating covid, and doctors acknowledged its dangers towards patients – now, unvaxxed discrimination is taking a new extreme as the narrative remains, “it’s all about safety”. Scott Rose joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the discrimination he faced as an unvaxxed patient, the fear tactics used, and more. Rose was knowingly placed on Remdesivir, isolated, and is facing chronic kidney failure and continuous lung collapsing.

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unvaxxedremdesivirstew petersscott rose
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy