Vladimir Putin is Not Aldolf Hitler.

Much had been said in the press about how Russian strongman Vladimir Putin is the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler. This is patently false propaganda meant to instill fear and hatred into Western populaces and instigate a war with Russia. There are many differences between the two. No, Putin does not have the manpower, the resolve or the ability to sweep through Europe, but that is not stopping the US or NATO from making a fearsome enemy out of Putin. Plus, more on Trump vs. Iran.