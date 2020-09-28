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White House $300M “Anti-Fear” Campaign Pushes Masks, Social Distancing
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29 views • September 28, 2020
Dennis Quaid criticized for appearing in $300M anti-fear campaign. He explains he just did what Fauci wanted, pushing masks and social distancing to stop the virus that’s killing everyone. Sounds like more fear-porn.
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
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The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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