2024-3-20 foundational things to understand

~one law...

Exo 12:49 One law shall be to him that is homeborn, and unto the stranger that sojourneth among you.

~as a plumbline set in the midst of the nations...

Amo 7:7 Thus he shewed me: and, behold, the Lord stood upon a wall made by a plumbline, with a plumbline in his hand.

Amo 7:8 And the LORD said unto me, Amos, what seest thou? And I said, A plumbline. Then said the Lord, Behold, I will set a plumbline in the midst of my people Israel: I will not again pass by them any more:

Amo 7:9 And the high places of Isaac shall be desolate, and the sanctuaries of Israel shall be laid waste; and I will rise against the house of Jeroboam with the sword.

~and this covenant did God purpose to write into our heart...

Jer 31:32 Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the LORD:

Jer 31:33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.

~man's heart is not subject unto the law of God...and we are condemned to be judged by that same law...

Rom 5:13 (For until the law sin was in the world: but sin is not imputed when there is no law.

Rom 8:7 Because the carnal mind (man's mind) is enmity (at war with) against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be.

Rom 8:8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.

~but in the lord (little "l" as in a lord and a king...a man), but in the lord christ (little "c", not a last name, but a title meaning...the anointed one from the Father)...but in the lord christ Yahusha (a conjunction of the Father's name + salvation)...in christ Yahuah, does God offer to all mankind a passover, a redo, a start over...if we will also come out to Him. An exodus follows a passover. If you are unwilling to exodus (if you want to keep your own life in egypt), then why would the Father grant you the passover in His son? But if you will come out, then HE will grant you His son, and then come to you to aid your spirit with His own, so that you can do that which previously your heart was unwillingly to do.

So, we see the heart and spirit in a specific place with the Father is very important, because unless it has been brought to this place, we will probably not come. So, there is a purpose for pharoah, molech, egypt, oppression, bondage, and hell.........just as there is a purpose for christ, forgiveness, a passover, a redo, an exodus, a wilderness journey, a baptism by fire, and unleavening process, and a releavening process where the covenant of Yahuah is revealed and written into our heart! If we will cease from our own works, and take hold on sabbath........then the Father will cause us to have our sabbath salvation in the end.......if we cling to Him like Jacob did and not let go until HE blesses us..........actually, you don't ever let go, even when HE does.



~the law and the prophets who reminded the people...."your not keeping the Father's law, turn from the religion of your fathers which does not profit you, and turn back to Yahuah!"....this is the foundation of God's house.........call a church if you want.......but church means the people of God.......so don't think of it like that. God has a church, and its in the wilderness, and His people come and appear before Him from sabbath to sabbath, and from new moon to new moon, and in all the appointed times do we come. And, God is there, and HE teaches us! and it is wonderful! And this is the true assembly that you should not forsake!

Molech also has many churches, of any kind of flavor of your choosing. (taste the rainbow) Seriously, don't! Come out! come out! blind guides, hirelings, working for mammon to speak lies pleasing to your ears, preventing you from entering in, and they will never enter! If you follow them, you will receive their reward! But if you receive a prophet in the name of a prophet, then you will receive their reward. Everything with the Father must be in faith. You cannot come if you don't believe. The greatest sin is unbelief. We are warned...

Heb 4:8 For if christ Yahuasha had given them rest, then would he not afterward have spoken of another day.

Heb 4:9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.

Heb 4:10 For he that is entered into his rest, he also hath ceased from his own works, as God did from his.

Heb 4:11 Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief.

















