U.S. FCC Commissioner Wants Apple and Google To Remove TikTok From Their App Stores

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https://gnews.org/post/pgmt337b
06/29/2022 Commissioner from FCC said, the TikTok is collecting U.S. user data and sending it to China. This is one of the most widespread data gathering operations run by the CCP. That is a national security issue, continuing to put U.S. user data at risk. Once confirmed, TikTok should be removed from the Google and Apple App Stores. Both parties and the FCC are very concerned about this