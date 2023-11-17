Breitbart | San Francisco Bay Bridge SHUT DOWN by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Calling for Ceasefire

Create New Account
San Francisco Bay Bridge SHUT DOWN by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Calling for Ceasefire
Published 16 hours ago

San Francisco Bay Bridge SHUT DOWN by Pro-Palestinian Protesters Calling for Ceasefire


The San Francisco Bay Bridge was SHUT DOWN by pro-Palestinian protesters on Thursday calling for President Joe Biden to push Israel into a ceasefire in the midst of the war against Hamas terrorists.

