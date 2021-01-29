Agendas and Counter-Agendas - Eisenhower - Q-Conspiracy Theorist and a Crisis in Science

Agendas and Counter-Agendas​



Remember Q of star trek? The deceptions of the deceptions of the deceived whistleblowers begins using this character as a standard for the 'shadow government' or deep state or illuminati or globalist cabal.

The internet is full with people who think they know the secrets, even about the lock downs. So what happened. After the USA election of Trump and the uproar this caused in the 'deep state' the CIA-FBI-Space Program-etc etc split apart into say 'white hats' WH and 'black hats' BH. The WH are say nationalistic constitutionalists and the BH are globalist.

Because the WH supported Trump and the BH did not a Q group by the WH was supposed to inform the general public in encoded messages resulting in a global QAnon social media phenomenon.



After about 3 days, the QAnon idea was hijacked and so became a psyop and since December 2016, all this razzamattaz on the alternative media has been psyoped by the BH with many WH 'initiates' believing to support the WH original agenda, which was rather shortlived.

Now superpose the 4 years of lies and mis-disinformation on the alternative media platforms onto the general information seeker (googler) and you might perceive how deep and obnoxious the lies and manipulation of the general public by the controllers really are.



And this is as valid for Australians as it is for the Americans. The real power structure of the globalist (international collectivists) so is based on the star trek character as an omniscient and omnipotent character manipulating the lower dimensional say planetary reality.

Q=God---Black Hats posing as White Hats---International Fed Banks-WHO-IMF-CFR-WORLD BANK-UN-EU----National Governments-State Governments-Local Governments--Little dictators on all levels.



Q is a globalist psyops to undermine the first and second amendments. To deceive true patriots has been the plan of the technocrats since JFK.

A Q* beyond Q is possible and would constitute and engage in a anti-'deep state' agenda from the times of JFK and Dwight Eisenhower, (His farewell address was in 1961 not 1967). Such factuality would then allow parallel timelines to engage particular agendas with counter agendas.