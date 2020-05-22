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NC Deputy Goes Full Barney Fife on Gym Owner
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28 views • May 22, 2020
Day 67 America Held Hostage, “My Business was Raided by the Police” - actually it was Barney Fife who came after Nick Koumalatsos’ business. Now the state is demanding TAXES be paid after 2 months of shutdown. This and other stories of attacks on small business — we have to “nip it, nip it in the bud”. Nick’s GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nick-koumalatsos
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