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College Conspiracy (2011)
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32 views • March 22, 2022
I'm hesitant to post this, here is my WARNING-

This vid is obviously a thinly veiled ad for buying gold and silver. It is also definitely a doomer video which goes along with the ad.

BUT - it is VERY IMPORTANT that young people realize the trap of getting useless degrees and huge loans. ALSO-

This is from 2011. I believe that many young people in the last 11 years have come to realize this trap, and are finally starting to pursue trades again.

There is a lot of good truth in this vid but don't let the DOOMER stuff get you down.

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collegeeconomygoldsilverdebtstemloansdegreetrades
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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