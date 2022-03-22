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College Conspiracy (2011)
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32 views • March 22, 2022
I'm hesitant to post this, here is my WARNING-
This vid is obviously a thinly veiled ad for buying gold and silver. It is also definitely a doomer video which goes along with the ad.
BUT - it is VERY IMPORTANT that young people realize the trap of getting useless degrees and huge loans. ALSO-
This is from 2011. I believe that many young people in the last 11 years have come to realize this trap, and are finally starting to pursue trades again.
There is a lot of good truth in this vid but don't let the DOOMER stuff get you down.
Viewer Beware
This vid is obviously a thinly veiled ad for buying gold and silver. It is also definitely a doomer video which goes along with the ad.
BUT - it is VERY IMPORTANT that young people realize the trap of getting useless degrees and huge loans. ALSO-
This is from 2011. I believe that many young people in the last 11 years have come to realize this trap, and are finally starting to pursue trades again.
There is a lot of good truth in this vid but don't let the DOOMER stuff get you down.
Viewer Beware
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