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#AlexJonesWasRight
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22 views • February 21, 2022
Brand new music from Severe. Video by LauraQ. Alex Jones was right. Many call me the Alex Jones of rap, so this song/video was a must. Time to wake the masses, break the indoctrination, and prove that conspiracy goes far beyond theory. Like, subscribe, and most importantly, share this powerful video. Let's put the nail in the coffin of this culture war!
Make sure to hashtag #AlexJonesWasRight across all your social media platforms!
Website - TheRealSevere.com
Gab - @SevereAnon
Twitter - @ThatDudeSevere
Telegram - T.me/SevereAnonMusic
T.me/RedPillMusic
Email - [email protected]
Make sure to hashtag #AlexJonesWasRight across all your social media platforms!
Website - TheRealSevere.com
Gab - @SevereAnon
Twitter - @ThatDudeSevere
Telegram - T.me/SevereAnonMusic
T.me/RedPillMusic
Email - [email protected]
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