Must Watch! - "Are The Kids Ok?"

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This short and to the point video by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) is what got Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most highly respected cardiologists in the world, kicked off Twitter.
For more information, go to https://www.VacSafety.org
VSRF video on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1mszqu-are-the-kids-ok.html