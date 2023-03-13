Dr. Ben Graham for Freedom Place

Here is an very brief overview

https://mammothnation.com/

https://publicsq.com/

https://gab.com/marketplace

A little about each:

Each is touting a "Parallel Economy"

Each is 100% "cause" driven. (I'll address that when we meet)

Each is betting on a tipping point somewhere in the future.

Public Square has the most momentum and is well-funded. Their value proposition is buy American and we're all for that. Ditto Gab but Gab started as a Social Media site and has over 30 million users. Our revenue model will benefit both without hurting their business. We have direct ties to both. Mammoth is the "best of the rest" by far. There are now dozens of Patriot-style marketplaces like Mammoth and they all want people and businesses to sign up for the cause and then hope that there is enough there to merit a continuing subscription and there is. However, we also believe, cause is not enough. Cash is the universal motivator. We are uniting the many parallel economies into the Breakaway Economy™.

Main Difference:

Our patent-pending viral marketing technology works by splitting every transaction into a commission for each of four members and that includes the monthly subscriptions.

As a result, 50% of the monthly subscriptions go back out to members for simply having shared a link for free and 80% of the product/service sales go back to the members.

We've created a way to fund viral marketing.

Public Square in 7 months signed up 450K people and 40K businesses and just announced they are going Public expecting to raise $200 million. That will make the SEC and the US Government their defacto business partners.

We are chartered to never go public.