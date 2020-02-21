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2020: Are 300Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome?
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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468 views • February 21, 2020
Links to other documents and evidence of claims herein found here:
Before its New Article: https://beforeitsnews.com/power-elite/2020/02/2020-are-300million-americans-living-under-the-spell-of-the-stockholm-syndrome-what-if-the-united-states-had-you-living-in-a-synthetic-crown-vatican-roman-luciferian-cult-fake-2453136.html

Video starts at 23 seconds
Truman Show Trailer
Cut Truman Show Excerpt - Waking Up?
Matrix Excerpt - Welcome to the real World!
11:35: 1st Segment - what you were not told at achool
27.53: Summary 1st Segment
35.54: Slide Presentation - Conclusions
54:35: Question Everything Presentation
57.40: know something - Born in to Bondage - The Matrix
59.06 Max Igan - Crowhouse -Everything we think we know if a f$%^&*ing Lie! https://thecrowhouse.com/home.html
1.01.00 - The Tiny Dot, Larken Rose

First amendment rights: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

2020: Are 300 Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome ? What if the UNITED STATES had you living in a synthetic ‘Crown / Vatican Roman’, Luciferian cult fake reality, a cross between the TRUMAN SHOW & The MATRIX. What would that look like? How would you know or not if what called itself “Federal” and one of the fifty states “GOVERNMENT(s)” was a Counterfeit merely operating as if it were the organic Government?

Lets look at what you should have been taught at school!

What you likely do not know about the ‘UNITED STATES’.

What does “Drain the Swamp” mean to most and what it should really mean to you?
What all Americans should know about Bar Attorneys and the BAR!
Cleaning out the Swamp with T.O.N.A. & Title 10 USC Section 253!
Who is responsible for the Corrupt Courts? ANS: The ‘UNITED STATES MILITARY AUTHORITY / MILITARY GOVERNMENT’ [MA/MG Under US ARMY Authority (Vatican) Military, pursuant to War powers illegally declared over American since Constitutionally banned BAR Attorney Lincoln declared it in 1863]

Main Presentation: 2020: Are 300Million+ Americans living under the spell of the Stockholm Syndrome?

Long url to 178page: http://www.mediafire.com/file/6msin6xsl59h5fu/Evidence_supporting_Video_re_An_address_to_President_Donald_Trump_Fin_2_18_2020_Completed_first_draft_2.5_compressed.pdf

Beware of Shadow Gov. Mr.Trump: Rahm Emanuel "Never Let a Good Crisis Go To Waste"

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Keywords
titles of nobility acttonatitle 10 section 253obstruction of state and federal lawstockholm syndrome
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