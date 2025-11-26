BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pardon Turkeys - JD Vance on Canada's Insanity - No Free Speech
Right Edition
Right Edition
1 day ago

Trump pardons turkeys in traditional ceremony with jokes about Biden


President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participated in a turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House Tuesday before departing for Florida, where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.


“On behalf of the first lady and the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very, very happy Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “It’s a great time of the year, and our country is doing really well economically, like we’ve never done before.”


https://www.deseret.com/politics/2025/11/25/trump-turkey-pardon-biden-thanksgiving-tradition/



JD Vance takes a shot at CBC and Canada's 'immigration insanity'


'Your stagnating living standards have nothing to do with Trump or whatever bogeyman the CBC tells you to blame,' Vance said on X


The comments by the U.S. Vice President came in response to a post on X about Canada’s declining living standards. The original post featured a graph created by IceCap Asset Management that showed the change in GDP per person for the U.K., the U.S. and Canada.


“While I’m sure the causes are complicated, no nation has leaned more into ‘diversity is our strength, we don’t need a melting pot we have a salad bowl’ immigration insanity than Canada,” Vance said on X.


https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/jd-vance-calls-out-canada-immigration



Another NDP bill threatens to jail Canadians for speech


Two years in jail for any Canadian caught 'condoning, denying, downplaying or justifying' Indian residential schools


For the third time in two years, a member of the NDP has introduced a private members’ bill that would jail Canadians for speech.

Article content


Last week, the House of Commons completed its first reading of Bill C-254, a private members’ bill introduced by the NDP’s Leah Gazan that would criminalize “residential school denialism.”


As the bill’s text states, any Canadian found to be “condoning, denying, downplaying or justifying the Indian residential school system” could be punished with up to two years in jail.


https://nationalpost.com/opinion/first-reading-another-ndp-bill-threatens-to-jail-canadians-for-speech



Supreme Court takes up transgender school athlete bans


The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether states can ban transgender athletes from competing on girls and women’s school sports teams.


The justices said they would hear appeals from Republican leaders in Idaho and West Virginia defending their state bans. A decision is expected by next summer.


The move sets up another major dispute over transgender rights before the conservative-majority court that recently upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.


https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/5383384-supreme-court-transgender-school-athlete-bans-scotus/



Man arrested in connection with massive illegal waste dump in Kidlington, Oxfordshire


The Environment Agency declared the 40ft-high mountain of waste left from illegal tipping near Kidlington a "critical incident" last week.


https://news.sky.com/story/man-arrested-in-connection-with-massive-illegal-waste-dump-in-kidlington-oxfordshire-13475250

