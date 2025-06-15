ISRAEL UNDER MASS ATTACK Iranian Missiles BURN DOWN Oil Refinery in Israel

So, how do you like the movie so far?

In one of the most devastating and symbolic strikes of the war, Iran has launched unspecified number of missiles in a night-time barrage that crippled key targets in the Israeli city of Haifa. Explosions lit up the skies as the Iron Dome collapsed under the pressure, failing to intercept the incoming missiles.

Among the prime targets was the Haifa Oil Refinery — responsible for over 60% of Israel’s fuel — now engulfed in flames and spewing thick black smoke visible from miles away. Reports are also emerging of a hit on the Ammonia facility, sparking fears of toxic leaks. This comes just a day after Tel Aviv was heavily bombarded, and as predicted by OMT News, Haifa was next.





As fire consumes Israel’s economic heartbeat, this video breaks down the details, footage, and the larger meaning behind the fall of Haifa’s industrial zone.





