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Co0ronavirus Crashes U.S. Economy
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114 views • February 24, 2020
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The Coronavirus is out of control and has taken a huge toll on the United States economy. The stock market plummeted over 1000 points today. How far will it go? And is the Coronavirus really just an illness that has naturally occurred? Or is it a bioweapon that was designed to reduce the world’s population so that the global elite could have earth’s resources all to themselves and bring America to its knees? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
The Coronavirus is out of control and has taken a huge toll on the United States economy. The stock market plummeted over 1000 points today. How far will it go? And is the Coronavirus really just an illness that has naturally occurred? Or is it a bioweapon that was designed to reduce the world’s population so that the global elite could have earth’s resources all to themselves and bring America to its knees? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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