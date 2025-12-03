The Enemy of my Enemy is not necessarily my Friend or Ukraine pulls the Mask off 12/03/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we learn that Volodymyr Zelensky told the Trump Administration that he “will not tolerate Ukraine being abandoned by the U.S.” and if the U.S. stops the flow of arms and money, he will “Blow the whistle on every illegal thing that I know the U.S. has done” creating a political and legal disaster for America.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Ukraine and Russia
10:44Extortion has Started
20:08New Third Party
22:27From the Heart