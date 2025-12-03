BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Enemy of my Enemy is not necessarily my Friend or Ukraine pulls the Mask off 12/03/2025
The Prophecy Club
790 followers
58 views • 3 days ago

Today we learn that Volodymyr Zelensky told the Trump Administration that he “will not tolerate Ukraine being abandoned by the U.S.” and if the U.S. stops the flow of arms and money, he will “Blow the whistle on every illegal thing that I know the U.S. has done” creating a political and legal disaster for America.


maskukraineenemyfriendpullsprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Ukraine and Russia

10:44Extortion has Started

20:08New Third Party

22:27From the Heart

