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'Alexandra Bruce Breaks Down The Plandemic & Its Fallout Like No Other B150'
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11 views • August 21, 2020
Very interesting video this. Alexandra Bruce is a really good and actual journalist, a rarity these days. She breaks down what lead up to where we are, in an actual Medical Marshall Law situation, led by 'unindicted' felons at numerous levels of government and industry.
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