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First it Was a Cat,then a Woman?
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31 views • December 07, 2021
A woman fell through a supermarket’s ceiling in southern China.
Video filmed in the city of Suining in Sichuan Province on December 5 shows a woman suddenly falling down into a supermarket through its ceiling.
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"Una mujer cayó por el techo de un supermercado en el sur de China.
Un vídeo grabado en la ciudad de Suining, en la provincia de Sichuan, el 5 de diciembre, muestra a una mujer cayendo repentinamente en un supermercado a través de su techo."
Journals
Video filmed in the city of Suining in Sichuan Province on December 5 shows a woman suddenly falling down into a supermarket through its ceiling.
///
"Una mujer cayó por el techo de un supermercado en el sur de China.
Un vídeo grabado en la ciudad de Suining, en la provincia de Sichuan, el 5 de diciembre, muestra a una mujer cayendo repentinamente en un supermercado a través de su techo."
Journals
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