X22 REPORT Ep. 2885b - Scare Event Being Pushed, Trump Messaging It’s Almost Time, Only At The Precipice

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2885b - Sept 27, 2022

Scare Event Being Pushed, Trump Messaging It’s Almost Time, Only At The Precipice

The [DS] is losing the battle in the Ukraine, the [DS] is panicking so they made a move. They sabotaged the NS pipeline. They are now pushing for war, it seems the scare event is approaching. Trump sends a message that once we go over the precipice the country cannot be saved. Translation, it is almost time, the people need to hit the precipice to find the will to change the trajectory. The people are waking up WW.

