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FULL SHOW: False Flag Collapses – Whitmer Kidnap Suspects Found Not Guilty
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152 views • April 10, 2022
Harrison Smith sits in for Owen Shroyer in this Friday edition of the War Room. We enter the Twilight Zone of “disinformation” about “disinformation.” Jesse Lee Peterson joins to break down Will Smith’s fall from grace, plus Frank Cavanaugh and Michale Graves join to close out the show with a powerful hour on waging the spiritual war for humanity.
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