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Melbourne March Open Mike 26 February 2022
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23 views • February 26, 2022
This video is mostly focused on some of the speakers to took the mike to speak from the heart at three stops during this Saturday's Melbourne Freedom March. The places we stopped at were venues where children were being taken to get the poisoned jab: a place in North Melbourne, another in Victoria Street and the Exhibition Building itself. It is so sad that so many parents are so spooked (asleep to the truth) that they are willingly subjecting their children to a dangerous and untested injection, all in the name of obedience and fear.
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