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NYC Mayor Watermelon Seeds Adams apologized for being better than Cracker Colleagues
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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20 views • February 06, 2022
I knew Mayor Eric Adams would deserve & earn my nickname for him, "Watermelon Seeds". Here we have a video clip of him using a "White" racial slur in a black supremacist context. He was speaking to blacks in Harlem where he could just be himself , express how he truly feels.

Imagine if this was a White Mayor saying this about blacks using the "n-word". .. That White Mayor would be asked to resign, & he would be labeled a racist white supremacist. All Eric Adams had to do was apologize , & a video clip would not define who he is .... yet we have had people fired from their jobs over a tweet of facebook post over 10 years ago

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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