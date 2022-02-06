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NYC Mayor Watermelon Seeds Adams apologized for being better than Cracker Colleagues
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20 views • February 06, 2022
I knew Mayor Eric Adams would deserve & earn my nickname for him, "Watermelon Seeds". Here we have a video clip of him using a "White" racial slur in a black supremacist context. He was speaking to blacks in Harlem where he could just be himself , express how he truly feels.
Imagine if this was a White Mayor saying this about blacks using the "n-word". .. That White Mayor would be asked to resign, & he would be labeled a racist white supremacist. All Eric Adams had to do was apologize , & a video clip would not define who he is .... yet we have had people fired from their jobs over a tweet of facebook post over 10 years ago
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Imagine if this was a White Mayor saying this about blacks using the "n-word". .. That White Mayor would be asked to resign, & he would be labeled a racist white supremacist. All Eric Adams had to do was apologize , & a video clip would not define who he is .... yet we have had people fired from their jobs over a tweet of facebook post over 10 years ago
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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