Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine In A Glass Bottle: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3LPileS

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3vGijzX

Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov



Turpentine And Sugar Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3eB4q0q



Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KY9bNE







All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW

Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





What Is The Safe Type Of Turpentine To Use Internally?





Turpentine is an ancient healing oil that has potent anti candida, anti parasitic, anti bacterial, anti microbial effects alongside a broad spectrum of healing improving benefits.





But not all types of Turpentine are safe to use internally and I get asked regularly what the safe pure non toxic type of Turpentine to use is and what types of Turpentine are not safe to use and why.





So in this video "What Is The Safe Type Of Turpentine To Use Internally?" I go into extensively answering these questions, if you want to learn all about everything mentioned above but in more detail make sure to watch this video from start to finish now!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno