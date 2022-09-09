Create New Account
What Is The Safe Type Of Turpentine To Use Internally?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine In A Glass Bottle: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOX1C! - https://bit.ly/3LPileS

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3vGijzX

Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3qnguov
Turpentine And Sugar Healing Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3eB4q0q
Turpentine And Castor Oil In Capsules Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KY9bNE


All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW

Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


What Is The Safe Type Of Turpentine To Use Internally?


Turpentine is an ancient healing oil that has potent anti candida, anti parasitic, anti bacterial, anti microbial effects alongside a broad spectrum of healing improving benefits.


But not all types of Turpentine are safe to use internally and I get asked regularly what the safe pure non toxic type of Turpentine to use is and what types of Turpentine are not safe to use and why.


So in this video "What Is The Safe Type Of Turpentine To Use Internally?" I go into extensively answering these questions, if you want to learn all about everything mentioned above but in more detail make sure to watch this video from start to finish now!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


