https://gettr.com/post/p24dojh203e
1/8/2023 Miles Guo: The US is currently facing three major crises: the dollar crisis, economic crisis, and judiciary and mainstream media crisis. The US is not going to have any easy days as of 2023
#dollarcrisis #economiccrisis #judiciarycrisis #mainstreammediacrisis
1/8/2023 文贵直播：美国目前面临三大危机：美元危机、经济危机，以及司法和主流媒体危机。2023年开始，美国的日子不会好过
#美元危机 #经济危机 #司法危机 #主流媒体危机
