Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: The US is currently facing three major crises: the dollar crisis, economic crisis, and judiciary and mainstream media crisis
76 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p24dojh203e

1/8/2023 Miles Guo: The US is currently facing three major crises: the dollar crisis, economic crisis, and judiciary and mainstream media crisis. The US is not going to have any easy days as of 2023

#dollarcrisis #economiccrisis #judiciarycrisis #mainstreammediacrisis


1/8/2023 文贵直播：美国目前面临三大危机：美元危机、经济危机，以及司法和主流媒体危机。2023年开始，美国的日子不会好过

#美元危机 #经济危机 #司法危机 #主流媒体危机

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket